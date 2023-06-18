IESCO cuts power supply to 287 defaulters, recovers Rs 82.5 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has disconnect 287 connections of defaulters on account of not clearing outstanding dues worth Rs 10 million and recovered Rs 82.5 million outstanding dues.

In light of the special directives by the government, Minister for Energy, Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, the IESCO under the supervision of General Manager Customer Services Mr Jafar Murtaza launched comprehensive campaign for the recovery of outstanding electricity dues from the defaulters in the entire company's circles, told IESCO spokesperson here Sunday.

During the campaign, IESCO field formations recovered Rs 82.5 million from 6281 electricity defaulters while disconnecting 287 connections for non-payment of outstanding dues worth Rs 10 million.

Chief Executive IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan while issuing instructions to the field formations said, "Timely collection of electricity bills is one of the important tasks of their professional responsibilities and any delay will not be accepted." He also requested esteemed IESCO customers to pay electricity dues within due course of time.

"Timely bill payment not only leads towards uninterrupted power supply but also ensures timely completion of ongoing systems upgradation projects," he said.

He said, "The customers can get duplicate bills from the IESCO Web site www.iesco.com.pk, IESCO Digital App IESCO light, concerned SDO, Revenue Office or from nearest Customer Service Centers in case of not receiving electricity bills.