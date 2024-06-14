IESCO Detection Teams Catches 13,729 Power Pilferers
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) detection teams caught 13,729 electricity connections through which electricity was being stolen in one way or another.
IESCO detection teams imposed fines of over Rs 624.8 million on the power thieves besides registering 1,852 FIRs against them.
Police have arrested 1,438 electricity thieves, said a statement issued here Friday.
Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan said, "In-line with the vision of the Federal Government and the Ministry of Energy Power Division, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) is aggressively pursuing a crackdown on electricity theft across the region."
He reiterated that the company would continue the drive till complete elimination of electricity theft.
