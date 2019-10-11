UrduPoint.com
IESCO Detects 1459 Suspicious Connections In September

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 01:04 PM

IESCO detects 1459 suspicious connections in September

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has detected around 1459 suspicious connections in all five circles of the company during September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has detected around 1459 suspicious connections in all five circles of the company during September.

Sources told APP here that the special surveillance detected these suspicious connections in five circles including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock.

They said that applications were also submitted in various police stations for registering FIRs against 175 consumers for power pilferage.

During the checking, over 2.5 million units were charged to the consumers on account of power theft and faulty meters besides imposing fine of Rs 43.6 million on them, they added.

Meanwhile, they said as many as 5374 dangerous sites were identified to save the people and line staff of the company from fatal electric incidents. Out of total 3188 sites have been cleared by removing wires and fixing new poles with an estimated cost of Rs 430 million, they said.

Moreover, the IESCO had granted 636 net-metering connections of different tariff to the consumers so far after approval from the power regulator.

As many as 6911 applications were received for net-metering from its five circles and connections to 636 consumers had already been provided, they said and added that process for remaining connections was in progress.

They said net metering connections were issued for government departments, industrial, commercial and domestic consumers. Net metering system was also installed in the Parliament House and it was first in the world which was fully energized on Renewable Energy, they said.

They said that conducive atmosphere was being provided for the aspirant consumers of net metering in whole IESCO region. Proper guidance was being provided to the consumers in this regard, they added.

