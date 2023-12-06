Open Menu

IESCO Detects 147 Meters For Power Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2023 | 01:20 PM

IESCO detects 147 meters for power theft

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday detected 147 meters from which electricity was being pilfered.

Sharing the details, the IESCO spokesperson told that the IESCO teams examined over 7,000 meters in all circles of the company.

Out of total, 143 meters were found slow while from four direct illegal electricity was being taken, he said.

Fine of Rs over 3.9 million was imposed on the power pilferers besides registering FIRs against them in the concern police stations.

The spokesperson said that anti power drive would continue till complete elimination of power theft from the IESCO region.

He also requested the consumers to report power theft cases on toll free number 118 or landline phone number 051-9252933.

