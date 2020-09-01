IESCO detects 1,585 suspected power-theft cases

The Operation, Metering and Testing (M&T) and Surveillance teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO detected 1,585 suspected meters during August in all five circles of the company

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Operation, Metering and Testing (M&T) and Surveillance teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO detected 1,585 suspected meters during August in all five circles of the company.

The spokesman said that around 1.72 million units were charged to the power pilferers besides imposing fine of over Rs32.1 million on them.

He said out of total suspect meters, 1521 were found slow and 23 with holes/tempered while 41 were getting direct electricity.

He said applications have also submitted to concerned police stations for legal proceeding.

He said the IESCO detected 37,435 suspected connections so far during anti power theft drive launched since October 2018.

Over 59.3 million units were charged to the power pilferers besides imposing fine of Rs 95.18 million on them, he said.

The IESCO Chief Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary said on the direction of the Federal government, and Ministry of Power Division, M&T and surveillance teams were working hard to eliminate the power theft.

The IESCO Chief appreciated the efforts of all field formations and said that anti power theft campaign would continuous till complete elimination of power pilferage.

He also sought consumers help to eliminate power pilferage and requested them to lodge such complaints at helpline 118 or 0519252933-36.

