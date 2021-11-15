IESCO detects 1651 suspected connection in Nov

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has detected 1651 suspicious meters in five circles of the company during November

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has detected 1651 suspicious meters in five circles of the company during November.

Sharing the details, the IESCO CEO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan said some 629 meters were found slow while 22 were getting direct supply of electricity.

He said the suspected consumers were charged 92,000 units besides imposing fine of Rs 1.7 million on them.

He said FIRs have been lodged in local police stations for legal proceeding.

He said a comprehensive campaign against power theft was in process without any discrimination.

The IESCO Chief requested valuable IESCO customers to be a part of the National campaign and call on helpline number 118 or 051-9252933-36 if they found power pilferage in their surroundings.