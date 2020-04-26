IESCO detects 1870 suspected connections of power theft in March

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has detected a total of 1870 suspected connections of power pilferage in its five circles during March.

The IESCO spokesman told that over 1.76 million units were charged to them besides imposing fine of over Rs 33.1 million during the said period. He said that as many as 7402 new connections were provided to the consumers across the five circles including Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock, Islamabad and Rawalpindi during March.

Giving the breakup, he said that out of total, 6608 connections were provided to the domestic, 751 commercial, 26 industrial, 9 tubes wells and 8 others. He said that one the directives of IESCO Chief Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary efforts were being made for prompt addressal of consumers' complaints.

All field officials were working relentlessly to provide best possible services to the consumers despite COVID-19 pandemic, he added. Meanwhile, IESCO Chief Shahid Iqbal said that our responsibility has been doubled due to the current COVID-19 situation adding that provision of prompt relief to the consumers was our mission in such hour of odd. He expressed the hope that the IESCO would fulfill its responsibility. The IESCO Chief said summer season has also started and hoped that the consumes would get smooth supply during the season owing to timely annual system maintenance programme. He also appreciated the untiring efforts of IESCO field officials. However, he also warned them that no dereliction in addressal of consumers' complaints would be tolerated.

