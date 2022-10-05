IESCO detects 3877 meters for power pilferage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The operation and surveillance teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company have detected 3877 electricity meters during checking from which electricity was being stolen through different methods in September.

Out of the total caught meter across all operations circles of the company, 3808 meters were found slow, three found with holes while 65 were getting direct electricity supply, told IESCO Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad.

He said the concerned consumers were charged 2.05 units besides imposing Rs 44.86 million fine on them. Applications have also been submitted for registration of FIRs against the power pilferers in the concerned police stations, he said.

He said indiscriminate operations against electricity thieves was being carried out in all operation circles of the company which resulted significant reduction in the incidents of electricity theft.

The IESCO Chief said the operations would continue till complete eradication of menace of power pilferage.

He also urged the consumers to fulfill their moral and national duty and report electricity theft and facilitators to the concerned SDO or Chief Executive Complaint and Monitoring Cell IESCO Islamabad numbers 051-9252933, 051- 9252934 so that timely action could be taken against them./385