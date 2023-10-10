IESCO detects 42 meters for power theft

Operation and surveillance teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday inspected a total of 4846 electricity meters and detected stealing of electricity from 42 meters during the ongoing anti power theft drive across all company’s operational circles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Operation and surveillance teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday inspected a total of 4846 electricity meters and detected stealing of electricity from 42 meters during the ongoing anti power theft drive across all company’s operational circles.

The IESCO spokesperson told that some 108,476 units of electricity were charged to them besides imposing fine of over

five million on them for power theft. Police lodged FIRs and two thieves were also apprehended, he said.

During the ongoing campaign, IESCO detection teams have checked a total of 107,033 meters and detected 1767 meters for stealing power so far.

A total of Rs 118.8 million fine was imposed on the power pilferers by charging 2.57 million units to them.

Additionally, the electricity connections of individuals found using electricity directly or tampering with meters were also disconnected.

Police have registered 399 FIRs and arrested 307 individuals for electricity theft so far, the spokesperson said.

Consumers are requested to report electricity theft by contacting the IESCO Helpline at 118 or the Complaint and Monitoring Cell at 0519252933.