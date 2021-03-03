UrduPoint.com
IESCO Detects Over 4,000 Suspicious Meters In Feb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has detected 4,267 suspicious meters in all five circles of the company during February and charged 2.6 million units on account of power pilferage besides imposing fine of Rs 47.425 million.

Sharing the details, Chief Executive Officer IESCO Ch. Abdul Razaq told APP that the IESCO's teams checked 79,155 meters of different tariff during the said period. Out of total, 4,267 meters were found slow, 9 tempered, 8 with holes while 103 were getting direct electricity.

"Based on slow meter and power theft approximately 2.6 million units were charged and imposed Rs 47.425 million fine on the customers,," he said.

He said applications have also been submitted in local police stations for legal proceedings applications.

The CEO said that we were continuously working against power theft mafia and our operational, metering and testing and surveillance formations were working with full swing.

The Chief appreciated the field formations efforts and said that the power pilferage campaign would continue till complete elimination of power theft.

The IESCO Chief also requested valuable customers to be a part of this National campaign and call on complaint and monitoring cell No. 051-92952933-6 or help line 118 if they found anyone stealing electricity.

