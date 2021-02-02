IESCO detects over 5000 suspicious meters in Jan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has detected 5031 suspicious meters in January in all five circles of the company during anti power theft drive.

Sharing the details, the IESCO Spokesman told that as many as 91,077 meters were checked but 5031 meters were found suspicious.

He said that over 2 million units were charged besides imposing more than Rs 50 million fines on account of power theft, direct supply and slow meters. Applications were also submitted the concern police stations for further legal action against the power pilferers, he added.

He said a comprehensive campaign against power pilferage was in progress in whole IESCO region.

He said the customers cold also report about power theft on IESCO helpline 118 or phone numbers 051-9252933-6.

