UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IESCO Detects Over 5000 Suspicious Meters In Jan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 02:40 PM

IESCO detects over 5000 suspicious meters in Jan

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has detected 5031 suspicious meters in January in all five circles of the company during anti power theft drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has detected 5031 suspicious meters in January in all five circles of the company during anti power theft drive.

Sharing the details, the IESCO Spokesman told that as many as 91,077 meters were checked but 5031 meters were found suspicious.

He said that over 2 million units were charged besides imposing more than Rs 50 million fines on account of power theft, direct supply and slow meters. Applications were also submitted the concern police stations for further legal action against the power pilferers, he added.

He said a comprehensive campaign against power pilferage was in progress in whole IESCO region.

He said the customers cold also report about power theft on IESCO helpline 118 or phone numbers 051-9252933-6.

/395

Related Topics

Police Company Progress January All Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Accountability court bars Shehbaz Sharif from talk ..

20 minutes ago

Decline in global coronavirus cases shows variants ..

59 seconds ago

Afghan conflict early settlement vital for regiona ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 20 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

1 minute ago

Canada Denounces Jihadist Attack in Somalia, Expre ..

1 minute ago

IRSA releases 63,900 cusecs water

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.