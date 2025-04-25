Open Menu

IESCO Director Visits Customer Facilitation Centres, Reviews Ongoing Upgradation Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 10:57 PM

The Director of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Board, Rana Abdul Sattar, on Friday visited several Customer Facilitation Centres in twin cities to assess ongoing upgrades aimed at enhancing service delivery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Director of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) board, Rana Abdul Sattar, on Friday visited several Customer Facilitation Centres in twin cities to assess ongoing upgrades aimed at enhancing service delivery.

According to IESCO spokesperson, in line with the IESCO Board's commitment to improving customer service, Director Rana Abdul Sattar, accompanied by Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Naeem Jan, Chief Engineer Operations, and other senior officials, visited the Customer Facilitation Centres located in G9 Islamabad, Chandi Chowk, and Marir Hassan Rawalpindi.

During these visits, they evaluated the services provided to customers and identified areas for improvement. Director Sattar emphasized the importance of resolving electricity-related issues efficiently by utilizing modern technology within a single facility.

He also highlighted the need to enhance customer amenities, including adequate seating arrangements and access to clean drinking water.

Furthermore, Director Sattar instructed that officers and staff with strong professional expertise and reputations be assigned to these centres to ensure effective service delivery. He noted that addressing consumer grievances promptly not only fulfills professional responsibilities but also aligns with broader ethical principles.

The IESCO Board's initiative reflects an ongoing effort to streamline operations and improve the overall customer experience at its facilitation centres.

