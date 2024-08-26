IESCO Domestic Consumers To Get Rs 14 Per Unit Relief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 09:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The domestic consumers of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) who used 201 to 500 units in August will get Rs 14 per unit relief in their electricity bills as per the orders of the Punjab Government.
According to the press release issued by IESCO, for consumers under domestic tariff batches 1 to 5 who have already paid their electricity bills, the excess amount will be adjusted in the September bills.
For consumers in batches 1 to 5 who have not yet paid their August bills, revised bills with the 14 rupees per unit relief will be delivered to their homes.
Bills for consumers in batches 6 to 15 are being printed according to the relief announced by the Punjab Government and will be delivered to their homes.
IESCO spokesperson further said that, for the convenience of consumers, due date for bill payments has also been extended, and the updated bills will soon be uploaded to IESCO's website at www.iesco.com.pk.
For more information, consumers can contact their nearest customer service center, IESCO revenue offices, or SDO offices.
