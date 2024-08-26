Open Menu

IESCO Domestic Consumers To Get Rs 14 Per Unit Relief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 09:21 PM

IESCO domestic consumers to get Rs 14 per unit relief

The domestic consumers of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) who used 201 to 500 units in August will get Rs 14 per unit relief in their electricity bills as per the orders of the Punjab Government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The domestic consumers of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) who used 201 to 500 units in August will get Rs 14 per unit relief in their electricity bills as per the orders of the Punjab Government.

According to the press release issued by IESCO, for consumers under domestic tariff batches 1 to 5 who have already paid their electricity bills, the excess amount will be adjusted in the September bills.

For consumers in batches 1 to 5 who have not yet paid their August bills, revised bills with the 14 rupees per unit relief will be delivered to their homes.

Bills for consumers in batches 6 to 15 are being printed according to the relief announced by the Punjab Government and will be delivered to their homes.

IESCO spokesperson further said that, for the convenience of consumers, due date for bill payments has also been extended, and the updated bills will soon be uploaded to IESCO's website at www.iesco.com.pk.

For more information, consumers can contact their nearest customer service center, IESCO revenue offices, or SDO offices.

Related Topics

Electricity Government Of Punjab August September Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

2 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

2 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

2 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

2 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

2 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

2 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

2 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

2 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

2 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

2 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan