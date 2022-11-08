IESCO drops power suspension schedule for Wednesday

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has dropped power suspension programme announced for Wednesday due to a public holiday on eve of Iqbal's Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has dropped power suspension programme announced for Wednesday due to a public holiday on eve of Iqbal's Day.

"The government has announced the holiday on November 9 (Iqbal Day). Therefore IESCO Authority has cancelled the shutdown schedule," said a press release issued here on Tuesday.