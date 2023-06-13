UrduPoint.com

IESCO Enhances Power Load-management Due To Power Shortfall

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday announced to increase duration of power load-management temporarily in its entire region due to the gap between the demand and supply of electricity.

According to the IESCO spokesperson, the power demand stood at 2,305 megawatts (MW) against the available quota of 2,075 MW. Load-management of 4 to 5 hours was being carried out on various feeders due to shortfall,it was further said.

The Spokesperson said load management would be immediately reduced once situation became normal.

Operation teams remained alert for addressal of any individual complaints.

