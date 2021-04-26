IESCO ensures continuity of power supply in first decade of Ramazan: Abdul Razaq

Appreciating tireless efforts of formation, Chief Executive Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Ch. Abdul Razaq has said that continuity of power supply was ensured in the first decade of holy month Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Appreciating tireless efforts of formation, Chief Executive Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Ch. Abdul Razaq has said that continuity of power supply was ensured in the first decade of holy month Ramazan.

He said that IESCO officers and staff always proved themselves a front line worker, whether it has been raining, storm, cold or any emergency situation, said a press release.

The IESCO chief reiterated commitment that during second and third decade of Ramadan we would continue our performance.

The IESCO Chief said that from Central Monitoring Cell established in distribution control center Islamabad, he along with Zubair Khan Operation Director IESCO and other senior officers were continuously monitoring demand and supply position of electricity and load on feeders.

The Chief said that by providing best and timely services to our valued customer we proved that IESCO was customer friendly company.

He added that for registration of customer individual complaint our complaint offices, helpline Number 118, Complaint and monitoring cell Islamabad phone number 051-9252933-6 were available round the clock.