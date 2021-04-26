UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IESCO Ensures Continuity Of Power Supply In First Decade Of Ramazan: Abdul Razaq

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 06:36 PM

IESCO ensures continuity of power supply in first decade of Ramazan: Abdul Razaq

Appreciating tireless efforts of formation, Chief Executive Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Ch. Abdul Razaq has said that continuity of power supply was ensured in the first decade of holy month Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Appreciating tireless efforts of formation, Chief Executive Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Ch. Abdul Razaq has said that continuity of power supply was ensured in the first decade of holy month Ramazan.

He said that IESCO officers and staff always proved themselves a front line worker, whether it has been raining, storm, cold or any emergency situation, said a press release.

The IESCO chief reiterated commitment that during second and third decade of Ramadan we would continue our performance.

The IESCO Chief said that from Central Monitoring Cell established in distribution control center Islamabad, he along with Zubair Khan Operation Director IESCO and other senior officers were continuously monitoring demand and supply position of electricity and load on feeders.

The Chief said that by providing best and timely services to our valued customer we proved that IESCO was customer friendly company.

He added that for registration of customer individual complaint our complaint offices, helpline Number 118, Complaint and monitoring cell Islamabad phone number 051-9252933-6 were available round the clock.

Related Topics

Islamabad Storm Electricity Company From Best Islamabad Electric Supply Company Ramadan

Recent Stories

Islamabad police launch crackdown against drug pus ..

2 minutes ago

CM flays opposition for politicising corona issue

2 minutes ago

Kanye West sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 m ..

2 minutes ago

DC visits wheat procurement centre, Ramzan Bazaar ..

2 minutes ago

KP Assembly adopts resolution to turn on Facebook ..

5 minutes ago

Commissioner, Election Commissioner Sindh review a ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.