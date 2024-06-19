IESCO Ensures Smooth, Uninterrupted Power Supply During Eid Holidays
Published June 19, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) ensured smooth and uninterrupted power supply across its six circles during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.
IESCO officers and line staff under the supervision of Chief Engineer Operations Muhammad Aslam Khan remained on duty to ensured uninterrupted power supply to over 3.7 million consumers in all six operational circles, said a statement issued on Wednesday.
Being a focal person Muhammad Aslam Khan remained available at the central control room to personally monitor demand and supply and continuity of power supply on 1343 feeders and 114 grid stations during the Eid holidays.
Meanwhile Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan appreciated the entire IESCOs duty staff for ensuring electricity supply and quick redressal of complaints during Eid days.
Once again, they have proven that IESCO is undoubtedly a customer-friendly company, and the efforts of IESCO officers and staff are certainly commendable, he said.
