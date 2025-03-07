Open Menu

IESCO Ensures Uninterrupted Power Supply During Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 09:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has taken tremendous measures to ensure a smooth electricity supply during Ramazan, particularly at Sehar and Iftar in the Federal capital.

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has acknowledged and lauded the IESCO's efforts in providing uninterrupted power supply throughout the month, said a press release on Friday.

The ministry also appreciated the company's employees, especially their dedication that consumers did not face any disruption. The company has always prioritized the needs of residents during Ramazan and continuing providing reliable service for three decades.

To maintain efficiency, a central control room has been monitoring power demand and supply around the clock. 11 KV feeders and grid stations are under continuous observation to prevent outages.

Additionally, IESCO's complaint offices and helpline-118 are fully operational, allowing consumers to report their issues and that would be resolved timely. This system has helped address power-related concerns efficiently.

IESCO's spokesperson stated that the company aims to uphold this service standard not just during Ramazan but throughout the year.

