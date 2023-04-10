Close
IESCO Ensuring Uninterrupted Power Supply During Ramazan: Dr Amjad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

IESCO ensuring uninterrupted power supply during Ramazan: Dr Amjad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan has said that the company was fulfilling its promise of an uninterrupted supply of electricity to the customers during the holy month of Ramazan, especially during Sehar and Iftar hours.

Owing to round-the-clock monitoring and alert operation formations, no major fault was reported on more than 1300 feeders and 116 grid stations of IESCO, he said in a statement issued here Monday.

He expressed the hope all formations would continue this standard of performance in future also. He appreciated Chief Engineer Operations Muhammad Aslam Khan being an overall in-charge of all field operations activities.

