Open Menu

IESCO Examines 1,310,874 Meters Across All Six Operational Circles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2024 | 08:38 PM

IESCO examines 1,310,874 meters across all six operational circles

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) in the light of government and the Ministry of Energy Power Division directives has checked 1,310,874 meters since September 7, 2023 during anti-power theft campaign in all its six operational circles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) in the light of government and the Ministry of Energy Power Division directives has checked 1,310,874 meters since September 7, 2023 during anti-power theft campaign in all its six operational circles.

Sharing details, Chief Executive Officer of IESCO, Dr Muhammad Amjad said that fines amounting to Rs 627.75 million have also been imposed on the power pilferers. Some 1,872 FIRs have also been registered against the electricity thieves while 1450 individuals have been arrested so far.

Dr Amjad said that a sum of Rs 3,338.66 billion has also been recovered from 130,019 running and dead defaulters during the campaign.

He said crackdown against electricity theft and the recovery of dues would continue across all operational circles, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantonment, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum, with the cooperation of the FIA, police, and other law enforcement agencies.

Dr Amjad urged consumers to pay their electricity dues on time and support IESCO in this national campaign against electricity theft.

He also urged the consumers to report electricity theft to the relevant SDO complaint office, the IESCO helpline at 118, or the Complaint and Monitoring Cell at 051-9252933-34.

Meanwhile, IESCO resorted to zero load management owing to availability of sufficient electricity from the national grid system in all six operational circles including Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Engineer Operation Director, Muhammad Aslam Khan said that the power demand stood at 2,014 MW against the allocation quota of 2,050 MW at 06:00 pm.

He said that IESCO was withdrawing 1,959 MW from the national grid system. Load management across all six circles including AJK has already been lifted due to availability of electricity in the system.

/395

Related Topics

Dead Islamabad Police Electricity Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock Azad Jammu And Kashmir Federal Investigation Agency September All From Government Billion Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to field first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to field first against South Africa

34 seconds ago
 LFK strongly condemn treatment of Kashmiri politic ..

LFK strongly condemn treatment of Kashmiri political prisoners in Indian jails

4 minutes ago
 CM takes notice of murder of mother, three sisters

CM takes notice of murder of mother, three sisters

4 minutes ago
 Economic growth directly linked with fast sustaina ..

Economic growth directly linked with fast sustainable upsurge in exports: PM

2 minutes ago
 Minister for providing egg-laying hens to farmers ..

Minister for providing egg-laying hens to farmers at subsidised rates

2 minutes ago
 French left vows new taxes as snap election draws ..

French left vows new taxes as snap election draws near

2 minutes ago
Stock markets drop as tech rally fades

Stock markets drop as tech rally fades

2 minutes ago
 Israel 'pause' in Gaza had no impact on aid suppli ..

Israel 'pause' in Gaza had no impact on aid supplies: WHO

2 minutes ago
 Fire erupts in Kohat furniture warehouse

Fire erupts in Kohat furniture warehouse

19 seconds ago
 Canadian High Commissioner meets Interior minster

Canadian High Commissioner meets Interior minster

21 seconds ago
 PMSCO to hold math & computer science competition ..

PMSCO to hold math & computer science competition in September

22 seconds ago
 Two killed in Karachi road accident

Two killed in Karachi road accident

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan