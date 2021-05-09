IESCO extends bills' due dates till May 17-18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has extended due dates of submission of electricity bills till May 17-18 to facilitate the consumers owing to Eid ul Fitr holidays.

The IESCO Spokesman told that that necessary directions have been issued to all the banks in the Company's region.

He said the consumers could deposit their electricity bills till the extended dates without any surcharge.

The Spokesman said that due date has extended to May 17 from May 10-11. Similarly due date of bills has extended to May 18 from May 12-13.