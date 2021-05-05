UrduPoint.com
IESCO Extends Bills' Submission Date Till May 17-18

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 03:52 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has extended date of submission of electricity bills till May 17-18 to facilitate the consumers due to Eidul Fitr holidays

The IESCO Spokesman said that necessary directions have been issued to the all banks in the Company's region in this regard.

He said the consumers could deposit their electricity bills till the extended dates without paying any surcharge.

The Spokesman said that the date of those bills fixed for May 10-11 was extended till May 17. Similarly, date of bills fixed for May 12-13 was now extended till May 18, he said.

