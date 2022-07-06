IESCO extends date for payment of outstanding bills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has extended date for payment of outstanding bills due to Eid holidays.

"Due to Eid holidays, customers of Batch No. 8 whose electricity bills were due on 08.

07.2022 have been extended till 13.07.2022. Now Batch No. 8 customers can deposit their electricity bills till 13.07.2022 without any Late Payment Surcharge," said a press release.

Necessary instructions have been issued to all banks, post offices and other formations.