UrduPoint.com

IESCO Extends Date For Payment Of Outstanding Bills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2022 | 05:10 PM

IESCO extends date for payment of outstanding bills

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has extended date for payment of outstanding bills due to Eid holidays.

"Due to Eid holidays, customers of Batch No. 8 whose electricity bills were due on 08.

07.2022 have been extended till 13.07.2022. Now Batch No. 8 customers can deposit their electricity bills till 13.07.2022 without any Late Payment Surcharge," said a press release.

Necessary instructions have been issued to all banks, post offices and other formations.

Related Topics

Electricity Holidays Post All Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Imran Khan asks people to protest against arrest o ..

Imran Khan asks people to protest against arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

1 hour ago
 PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt pa ..

PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt payments

2 hours ago
 IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

3 hours ago
 CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prest ..

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prestigious UAE Golden Visa

5 hours ago
 NSC approves process of talks with TTP

NSC approves process of talks with TTP

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.