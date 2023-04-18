IESCO extends submission date for Batch 1 bills till April 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has extended the last date to April 26 from April 25 for payment of customers billing of Batch No. 1 due to the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Customer related to billing batch No-1 now can pay their bill till April 26 without any late payment/fee, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

In this regard, necessary instructions have been issued to IESCO field formations and banks.