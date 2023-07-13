IESCO field formations put on high alert in view of possible rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan on Thursday said that field formations have been put on high alert due to the forecast of monsoon rains by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The Primary objective of IESCO is to ensure uninterrupted power supply and clearing any faults in the system promptly, said a press release.

To achieve this, measures have been taken to enable direct monitoring of power supply and faults from the control room at the central and circle level.

Additionally, the availability of officers has been ensured to address any issues that may arise.

The customers are advised to maintain a proper distance from electrical wires, poles, transformers, and other electrical installations during rainfall.

It is recommended to avoid touching electrical equipment when the body and hands are wet.

Properly fix any faulty wiring and never leave electrical equipment on standby. It is also advised not to iron clothes with bare feet, avoid using metal wire to hang clothes, and refrain from touching broken electrical wires.

The IESCO Chief also issues instructions to line staff to use all safety equipment while performing their duties and not to start work without proper earthing and PTW.

For any complaints or issues, consumer can contact Helpline No. 118 or the Complaint and Monitoring Cell at the telephone numbers 0519252933 and 0519252934, respectively.