UrduPoint.com

IESCO For 100 Percent Recovery From Govt, Private Consumers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2022 | 08:40 PM

IESCO for 100 percent recovery from govt, private consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan on Sunday directed all field formations to ensure 100 percent timely collection of electricity dues from government departments and private consumers.

The CEO gave these directions during a online meeting with all field formations, said the spokesperson.

"Timely collection of dues is essential for uninterrupted supply of electricity and timely completion of ongoing projects for system up-gradation," the CEO said.

He said strict departmental action would be taken against the SDO whose recovery has been reduced.

The Chief Executive has also requested the esteemed consumers to pay their electricity bills on time while fulfilling their national and moral responsibility. "If they do not receive the electricity bill for any reason, they can get the duplicate bill from IESCO's website www.iesco.com.pk or from the relevant IESCO SDO office or Customer Services Centers," he said..

Related Topics

Electricity Sunday Moral All From Government Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

11 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

20 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

20 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

20 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.