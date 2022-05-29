IESCO for 100 percent recovery from govt, private consumers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan on Sunday directed all field formations to ensure 100 percent timely collection of electricity dues from government departments and private consumers.

The CEO gave these directions during a online meeting with all field formations, said the spokesperson.

"Timely collection of dues is essential for uninterrupted supply of electricity and timely completion of ongoing projects for system up-gradation," the CEO said.

He said strict departmental action would be taken against the SDO whose recovery has been reduced.

The Chief Executive has also requested the esteemed consumers to pay their electricity bills on time while fulfilling their national and moral responsibility. "If they do not receive the electricity bill for any reason, they can get the duplicate bill from IESCO's website www.iesco.com.pk or from the relevant IESCO SDO office or Customer Services Centers," he said..