IESCO for adopting precautionary measures in monsoon season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday asked the people for adopting precautionary and safety measures during monsoon season.

IESCO spokesman told that in view of expected rain during coming days necessary instructions have been issued to all field formations to make necessary arrangement for replacement of weak electric poles before rainy spells.

Chief Engineer Mr. Tahir Jamal said that during rainy season and especially in monsoon electric shock incidents increased.

He requested valued customer to keep safer distance from power installations like poles, transformers and broken wires.

He also requested that don't touch electric appliances in case of wet hands or body, fix old electric wiring by electrician.

The Chief Engineer also advised field formation especially line staff to use all safety gadgets before starting works on lines to rectify faults. He directed field officers to check staff while working. He warned that departmental action would be imitated if anyone found not using safety gadgets.