IESCO for adopting precautionary measures in rainy season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Wednesday asked the consumers to adopt precautionary measures during rainy season as little negligence could cause fatal incident.

"As the rainy season continues in the IESCO Region, the risk of electrical accidents becomes more prominent," the IESCO spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

The IESCO requested esteemed customers to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during rainfall and keep proper distance from electrical installations like transformers, electric wires, poles and meters.

Never touch electrical appliances with wet hands.

Rectify outdated or faulty house wiring to protect against short circuit accidents.

Avoid ironing clothes with bare feet, use rope instead of metal wire to hang clothes.

Never tie animals to electric poles or under transformers. In case of broken electric wire anywhere do not touch it but immediately inform the concerned IESCO office.

In case of any emergency call concerned Complaint Office, IESCO Helpline No. 118, Chief Executive Complaint and Monitoring Cell No. 051-9252933-34 or send SMS to 8118.