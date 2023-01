IESCO for taking precautionary measures to avoid any mishap in rainy spell

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (ISCO) on Wednesday advised the general public to take precautions to avoid any accidents during rains as a little carelessness can lead to fatal accidents.

The general public was advised to follow precautionarymeasuresfor the sake of saving life and important belongings, told IESCO spokesperson here.

He said always kept a reasonable distance from electric poles, transformers and meters.

Never touch naked wire and get repaired defective wiring, use three pin plug along with proper earthing while using an iron, washing machine, refrigerator etc, put wooden pieces, flapper or 'dari' under your feet and also use rubber soles on shoes, said.

He said to use rope while drying clothes instead of electrical wires and never use a water pipe for it.

Instruct children to avoid going near electricity installations while playing, he added.

Do not tie the rope of cattle with poles or stay-wire and remain at least a hundred feet away from high-tension wires.

He further advised that electrocuted person must be separated from the wire with a piece of wooden or dry cloth. Do not allow any person or animal to go near the broken electricity wires till the arrival of concernedIESCOstaff. In case of any emergency, the consumers should contact the concerned areas' Complaint Office, SDOs or XENs.

The consumers could register their complaints at helpline 118 or complaint office numbers 0519252933 and 0519252934 in case of any emergency.

\395