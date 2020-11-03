IESCO identifies 2571 suspicious meters in October

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Surveillance and Monitoring teams of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) have identified 2571 suspicious meters in all five regions of the company during routine checking in October.

Sharing the details, the IESCO spokesperson told that out of total, 2507 meters were found slow, eight with holds while direct supply was taken from 56 meters.

As many as 2.3 million units were charged to them besides imposing fine of Rs 42.52 million on account of power pilferage, the spokesperson said.

He said applications have also been submitted in the concerned police stations for further legal action against the power thieves.

Meanwhile, the IESCO has also started a comprehensive campaign to replace all defective meters in all regions of the company.

IESCO Chief Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary was personally monitoring the whole campaign, the spokesperson said.

The IESCO chief has also requested the consumers to share information about power pilferage on phone number 051-9252933-36.

