Open Menu

IESCO Imposes Over Rs 6.1 Mln Fine On 166 Power Pilferers In Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2023 | 03:20 PM

IESCO imposes over Rs 6.1 mln fine on 166 power pilferers in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has imposed fine of Rs 6.1 million on 166 power pilferers during last 24 hour across all five circles of the company during the ongoing anti power theft and recovery drive.

The IESCO spokesperson told that over Rs 110.1 million fine has been imposed on 2,754 power thieves during the current month. Around 124 FIRs have also been registered in the concern police stations while 64 have already been arrested, he said.

He requested the consumers to report power theft cases at toll free help line 118 or 051-9252933.

Related Topics

Police Company Fine All Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

FM calls for int’l collaboration to tackle migra ..

FM calls for int’l collaboration to tackle migrant smuggling

4 minutes ago
 Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on st ..

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on strong FDI inflow

2 hours ago
 Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins ..

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

2 hours ago

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

4 hours ago
Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

16 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan