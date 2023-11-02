IESCO imposes over Rs 70 mln fine on 1,373 power pilferers in Oct

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) In light of the government and Ministry of Energy vision regarding elimination of power theft and collection of 100 per cent bill recovery, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) imposed over Rs 70 million fine on 1,373 power pilferers in October in all circles of the company.

Sharing details, the IESCO spokesperson told that the detection teams examined 118,149 meters in various circles of the company in October.

Out of the total, 1,373 consumers were getting electricity through illegal means, he said.

The IESCO imposed fine of Rs over 70 million on those consumers who were stealing electricity and charged 1,709,918 units to them besides registering 88 FIRs.

The police arrested 49 power pilferers, he said.

The spokesperson said that some 2,837 power pilferers has been nabbed besides imposing over Rs 170 million fine on them so far during the ongoing drive.

As many as 486 FIRs have been registered against the power thieves and 393 were arrested so far.

Chief Executive IESCO, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan appreciated the outstanding performance of all IESCO teams.