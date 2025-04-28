IESCO inks agreement with PMD for provision of timely meteorological data

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 09:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday signed an agreement with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) for the provision of timely meteorological data to ensure the accurate determination of electricity demand.

The agreement was signed by IESCO Chief Executive Muhammad Naeem Jan and Director General of the Pakistan Meteorological Department Sahibzad Khan on behalf of their respective organizations, according to a statement issued by the IESCO spokesperson.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Muhammad Naeem Jan said that under the agreement, the PMD would provide 3- to 6-day weather forecasts for IESCO’s operational areas. This would enable IESCO to better forecast electricity demand for the relevant entities, taking weather conditions into account.

During periods of extreme weather, timely and accurate forecasts would help manage load distribution more effectively and ensure an uninterrupted power supply, he added.

He further stated that the company has already initiated the transition to state-of-the-art Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) technology.

Director General of PMD Sahibzad Khan expressed his satisfaction with the partnership, saying, “We are happy to partner with IESCO. Our goal is to support national infrastructure by providing accurate meteorological data that directly impacts operational planning and public service delivery.”

He said that the collaboration represents a significant step in IESCO’s ongoing modernization efforts, which align with the national objectives of energy sector reform and service excellence.

By integrating advanced weather forecasting into its operational planning, IESCO aims to optimize resource utilization, minimize outages, and proactively respond to challenging conditions.

The event was attended by senior officers from both IESCO and the PMD. Later, the IESCO Chief presented a shield to the DG PMD.

