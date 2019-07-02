IESCO installs 468 net metering connections so far: CEO Shahid Iqbal

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has received 555 applications for net metering so far, out of which 536 generation licenses have been issued

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company IESCO ) has received 555 applications for net metering so far, out of which 536 generation licenses have been issued.

"Some 468 connections of net metering has been installed and process for remaining 68 connections is in progress," said IESCO Chief Chaudhary Shahid Iqbal in a statement issued here Tuesday.

He said net metering connections were issued for government departments, industrial, commercial and domestic consumers.

He said net metering system was also installed in the Parliament House and it was first in the world which was fully energized on Renewable Energy.

The CEO said conducive atmosphere was in placed for the aspirant consumers of net metering in whole IESCO region. Proper guidance was being provided to the consumers in this regard, he added.

Shahid Iqbal said all fields offices were directed to create awareness about benefits of net metering among the consumers.

He said a list of approved and pre-qualified distributors of net metering was also uploaded at IESCO official website to facilitate the consumers.

He said net metering was easy and cheap source of alternative energy.