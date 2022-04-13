UrduPoint.com

IESCO Installs 5242 Net Metering Connections So Far

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 01:02 PM

IESCO installs 5242 net metering connections so far

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has installed 5242 net metering connections so far in various areas of its region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has installed 5242 net metering connections so far in various areas of its region.

The IESCO spokesperson said the company has received 5417 applications for net metering connections so far and out of which 5,325 applications have been approved by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority.

The installed net metering connections included 4760 domestic, 322 commercial, 80 government, 62 industrial, 15 agricultural and 3 bulk supply connections, he said.

He said the Net Metering consumers have supplied over 58.97 million units to the company resulting significantly reduction in their monthly bills.

Chief Executive Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan also instructed all field formations to provide complete information about the procedure and benefits of net metering to the consumers.

Deputy Director Muhammad Khan and Assistant Director of Net Metering Cell Muhammad Kamran Khan was fulfilling their responsibilities as focal persons in a good way.

The spokesperson said customers could call Muhammad Kamran Khan at his office number 051-9252931 to get information about net metering connections. The list of approved Companies for net metering was also available on AEDB's website www.aedb.org, he said.

\395

Related Topics

Company All Government Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif to get diplomatic passport

Nawaz Sharif to get diplomatic passport

19 minutes ago
 POS integrated invoices surge by 26.3pc to 48 mill ..

POS integrated invoices surge by 26.3pc to 48 million in March: FBR

38 seconds ago
 Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods ris ..

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods rises to 59

41 seconds ago
 Renewed South Sudan clashes force 14,000 to flee

Renewed South Sudan clashes force 14,000 to flee

1 hour ago
 Rs 2100 fine imposed on shopkeepers for overchargi ..

Rs 2100 fine imposed on shopkeepers for overcharging

1 hour ago
 Ukraine Has Serious Scientific, Production Base to ..

Ukraine Has Serious Scientific, Production Base to Create Missile Arms - Russian ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.