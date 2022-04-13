IESCO installs 5242 net metering connections so far

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has installed 5242 net metering connections so far in various areas of its region

The IESCO spokesperson said the company has received 5417 applications for net metering connections so far and out of which 5,325 applications have been approved by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority.

The installed net metering connections included 4760 domestic, 322 commercial, 80 government, 62 industrial, 15 agricultural and 3 bulk supply connections, he said.

He said the Net Metering consumers have supplied over 58.97 million units to the company resulting significantly reduction in their monthly bills.

Chief Executive Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan also instructed all field formations to provide complete information about the procedure and benefits of net metering to the consumers.

Deputy Director Muhammad Khan and Assistant Director of Net Metering Cell Muhammad Kamran Khan was fulfilling their responsibilities as focal persons in a good way.

The spokesperson said customers could call Muhammad Kamran Khan at his office number 051-9252931 to get information about net metering connections. The list of approved Companies for net metering was also available on AEDB's website www.aedb.org, he said.

