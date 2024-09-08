IESCO Installs State Of Art Over 110,000 AMI Meters
Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) The state of the art project Advanced Metering Infrastructure AMI is a revolutionary initiative in power sector by the government and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has successfully over 110,000 meters so far.
Sharing details, AMI project director Mr. Moshin Raza Gillani said that this project is successfully continue in two operation circles of IESCO i.e. Rawalpindi city and Rawalpindi Cantt. As per latest report more than 110000 old meters have been replaced with AMI meters and it is expected that by 2026 all old meters in Rawalpindi city Rawalpindi Cantt circles Taxila and surroundings will be replaced with AMI meter.
Moreover AMI meter are also being installed on industries and high losses feeders. This will anticipate towards uninterrupted power supply and reduction in line losses and power theft.
The Installation of AMI meter will also lead towards 100% accurate and timely meter reading, effective control on power theft, true estimation of power demand and supply, real time monitoring and control of electricity consumption, better recovery position, better and effective customer service, automated complaint registered of faulty meters to concerned field office, balanced distribution system and distribution transformers resultant in reduction of transformers and meters burnt complaints
Moshin Raza Gillani said that this is a pilot project in Pakistan and IESCO has privileged to be a first power distribution company of Pakistan to implement this project.
He said that for awareness of the general public regarding the benefits of this technology AMI meters we have started awareness campaign at different forms and international experts are also the part of this technology.
He said that being a pilot project our teams are facing some technical and operational issues and also receiving complaints from customers but our teams are handling all field issues and valuable customers complaints very professionally and swiftly.
He also requested the support of valuable customers which will surely lead towards timely completion of the project and its benefits will bring a positive change in the power sector. /395
