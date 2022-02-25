IESCO introduces Mobile App "IESCO Light" to provide prompt facilities to consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has introduced mobile application "IESCO Light" to provide prompt facilities to the consumers besides redressal of their complaints.

The consumers could download the mobile app from play store, Chief Executive Officer IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan said.

He said through the said app, the valuable customers could apply online for new electricity connection, change of name, change of tariff, provision of duplicate bills, registration of complaints, awareness regarding load managements schedule and bill estimators.

Call on helpline number 118 or SMS on 8118 were also the features of the application, he said.

The CEO said they purely believed in serving valuable customers by providing quality services and keeping in view the advancement in technology IESCO was also switching towards digital application.

He said the company was utilizing all sources for provision of best services to valuable customers.

\395