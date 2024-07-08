IESCO introduces Pro-rata billing system for conveniences of consumers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has introduced ‘Pro-rata’ billing system aimed at charging customers with 100 per cent accurate meter readings for the convenience of customers.

Pro-rate system would help billing the consumers based on 30-31 days, told IESCO spokesperson in a statement issued here.

He said IESCO kept check to ensure 100% accurate meter reading through Pro-rate system and added Pro-rata billing was used to match meter readings and days of the month.

He said Pro-rata billing would directly benefit the customers. The number of protected consumers increased in winter due to less electricity consumption but its numbers decreased in summer owing to high consumption, he added.

He said due to Eid-ul-Adha holidays, the billing of one batch of June 24 was definitely affected but its billing was not done over 30 days to avoid inconvenience for the consumers.