IESCO issues 2-day power suspension program

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday notified two-day power suspension program for Thursday and Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According toIESCOSpokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Thursday, From 04:30 AM to 10:30 PM, Baloch, Jundali, Phuljari TKL, Hajira, Abbaspur, Mandhol, Bhangu, Sarari, New Mandhol, Forward Kahuta Feeders, From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Moorat, Madina Town, Talagang City, Angori, New Kalyam, Old Kalyam, HPT-III, Industrial, Pepli Feeders,On Friday From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, New Kalyam, Old Kalyam, HPT-III, Industrial, Pepli, Charhoi Feeders and surroundings.