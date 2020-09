IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified two-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development wor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified two-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 06:00am to 11:00am, Bakrala, Mandra-1, Mandra-II, Old Kalyam, Sagri, Doultala, Raman, Sakho, Chak Beli Khan-II, Bangali, Nashan-e-Haider, Beher Kalyal, Karnb Kaswal, Adhi feeders, 06:30am to 10:30am, Dahdial Express, Dhudial City, Dhudial Rural, CTM (Independent), Baharpur, Al-Rizwan Mill, Al-Qadar Mill, Sarkal, Jermote, Jakar, Banni, Katrian, Holy Family, F-Block, PAF, Chaklala, Tehmasabad, Dhoke Hakamdad, Pind Hoan, RCC-II, RCC-III, Pindorian, Bari Imam, NCP, Mandala, Treat, University, Golf City, Pir Sohawa, Nogazi, Al-noor Colony, Kahana-II, Sehala feeders.

On Sunday from 06:00am to 11:00am, Bakrala, Mandra-1, Mandra-II, Old Kalyam, Sagri feeders, 06:00am to 08:00am, Doultala, Raman, Sakhu, Chak Beli Khan-II, Bangali, Nashan-e-Haider, Bahar Kalyal, Karnab Kaswal, Adhi feeders, 06:30am to 10:30am, Sakho feeder and surrounding areas.