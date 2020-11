IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for November 14-15 for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on November 14 from 09:00am To 02:00pm Rajar Feeder,On November 15 from 09:00 AM To 03:00 AM Kahuta City 1-, Lehtar, Hanif Shaheed, KRL, Narh, Panjar, THQ Feeders, 08:30 AM to 12:30 AM Park View, Pindi board, Jail Park, car Chowk, Mehboob Shaheed, Fuji Foundation, Morgah Feeders, 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM F-6, PM Secretariat, CBR, PM Staff Colony, Blue Area, OGDC , University, Saudi Embassy feeders, 09:00 a.

m. to 5:00 p.m. Shankara, Radio Pakistan One, Shamsabad, Ghorghashti, Lawrencepur, Hatian, Ghaziabad, Wasa, Miskinabad, Musa Feeders Park, Makkah Chowk, Rehmatabad I&II, Bostan Road, Scheme Two, National Park, RCC I, II & III, Sihala feeders Feeders and surrounding areas.