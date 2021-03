IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Friday from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Darya Sharif, Haji Shah New, Akhori, Kirpa, Mianwala, Moorat, Chhab, Ahmadal, Laniwala, Gharibwal, Kot Gulla, Dhok Pathan Feeders From 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM, Jhata Hathial, Major Masood, Quaidabad, Asghar Mall, Zafar-ul-Haq FeedersOn Saturday from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM, 6th Road, Sadiqabad, Khanna-2, Sarafa Bazaar, Rajaabad, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Banni, Dhok Hukamadad, Committee Chowk, Askari XI, Golra, 502 Workshop, Qureshiabad, Parial, Lala Zar feeders, From 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Shanka, Aminabad, Shamsabad, Jhang, Dhaknair, Kamriyal, Gagan Feeders From 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Mumtaz Steel Mill, Pothohar Steel, Bani, Modern Steel Mill, International school, SM Steel, Capital Steel, I-10/1, Faisal Flour Mill, Amin Town, Mohammadi Chowk, New PTN, Exchange, I-10 Sector, Furnance, Khayaban Sir Syed, PTN, United Steel, PTV-II, Industrial 1, Katarian, G-10 Sector, Holy Family, New United Steel, M Hussain Steel, Industrial II, Fazal Steel, Karachi Company , Ittehad Steel, Industrial III, Siddiqui Steel Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, G-10, G-10/2, G- 10 Markaz, EOBI, Bella Road, G-10/4, ICT, Ittawar Bazaar, Murid, Al-Qaim, Chakral, Bhekri, KSM I&II, Garyal, RCCI I, II,III,IV,V, Chowk Pandori, Sehala, Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Parial, Tahmasabad, Dhok Hukmadad, Sector 4, APHS, MES, VVIP, PAF, Rehmatabad I Feeders From 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM Consumer Grid Station From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Bhattar, Karima Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM, NIH, Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Kaldana, Bariyan, Patriata, University Feeders and surrounding areas.