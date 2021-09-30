UrduPoint.com

IESCO Issues 2-day Power Suspension Programme

Muhammad Irfan Thu 30th September 2021 | 09:14 PM

IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Friday from 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM Kohistan Enclave, Mix Industry, Model Town, Kashif Gul, Kohsar Valley, Wah General Hospital Feeders,On Saturday from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Gulshanabad, Major Masood, BB Shaheed, Rata, Race Course, Mangtal, AMC, AFIRM, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed, Chua Khalsa Feeders, Kohistan Enclave, Mix Industry, Model Town, Kashif Gul, Kohsar Valley, Kohsar Valley from 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM Hospital feeders and surrounding areas.

