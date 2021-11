IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Friday from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Brahma, Multi Orchard, Dharek Feeders.

On Saturday from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Sihala, Kahuta City 2, Doberan, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, New Chua, Panjar, Sohdran, Wapda Colony, Khanna Dak, Karpa, F-6/2, Melody, Pandori, PHA-2, DCI. G-10/4, H-8/2, G-11 Markaz, Railway Road, T&T, Upper Topa, Company Bagh, Nimble, Bari Imam, Malikabad, A Block, Airport, Tamasmabad, Gulshanabad, Sarafa Bazaar , Pirwadhai, Mohammadi Colony, Bani, Azizabad, Zeeshan Colony, Officer Colony, Bijnial, I-16, Rata, Mall Road, Sir Syed Road, Mecca Chowk, PWD-2, Morgah, National Park, KH Road, Chontra.

Padial, Girja-1, Chongi No. 22, New Mandira, Jhatta Hathial, Karnab Kaswal, Syed Kasran, Bhal, Ghauri, Hara, Hassan Abdal, Islampura, Brahma, Shah Dir, Aminabad, Wesa, Boliwal, Miskinabad, Soni, Azeem Shaheed, Chabh, Gulyal, Dharnal, Gagan, Khandha, Mort, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Bolani, Kadiala, Fatehpur, Kohar, Madukals, Dina-3 Rohtas, Dina-4 City, Mangla Cantt, F-9 Chak Daulat, Chamala, Dina City, Sandal, City Sohawa, Mal Awan, Galyana, Islampura, Megan, Khairpur, Ara Bazaar, Main Bazaar, Dhadial City, Durgi Rajgan, Adi, Bhikri, Dandot, Neela, Dhala, Kot Galla, Kot Shera, Main Bazaar, Dular, Moghla, Vanhar, Multan Khurd Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, Line Park, Bahkari, Millat Chowk, feeders and surroundings.