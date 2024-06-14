IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 07:00 AM to 10:00 PM, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, PWD-II Feeder, From 07:00 AM to 03:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, NCP Feeder,

On Sunday, from 06:00 AM to 08:00 AM, GSO Circle, Pindi Point, Barian, Public Health, Gharial, PAF, Upper Topa, Lora, Patriata, Company Bagh, Cecil Roster, Lora.2, MCM, TDCP, Kohala, Sunny Bank, Kaldana, PC, Dhirkot, Chamankot, Ringla, Dana Express, Dhala, Suhawa Minhasa, Nimbal, Beirut (Kazimi), Dhirkot II, Desto, PAECE, Shahedra feeders.