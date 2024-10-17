Open Menu

IESCO Issues 2-day Power Suspension Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 06:23 PM

IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Friday from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, G-15, Quaidabad Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kot Jabi, Garja-1 Feeder, Islamabad Circle, Club 1- Feeders.

On Saturday From 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Ali pur Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Mehboob Shaheed, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park, Car Chowk, Fuji Foundation, Morgah, PAF, Humayun, New Kalyam, Old Kalyam, Jatha Hathial, Bisali, Industrial, Bhal, Ghometi, Jarrar Camp, Khasala, Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Azharabad, Mohammadi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Rata, Kayani Road Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Chakral, Circle Feeders, G SO Circle, From 08:00 am to 01:00 pm, Parliament House, F-Plant, Freighter House, Embassy, Park Secretariat 2, Parliament Lodges, Awan Sadar, PM House, Islamabad Club 2-, Shakar Padian, PTV, Polyclinic G-6/3, State Bank, Islamabad Club One, Kohsar Market, NPCC, Melody, Sports Club, Convention Centre, CDA Pump Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, 132KV N.D.C Fateh Jang Consumer Grid Station and surrounding areas.

