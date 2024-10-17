IESCO Issues 2-day Power Suspension Programme
Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 06:23 PM
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Friday from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, G-15, Quaidabad Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kot Jabi, Garja-1 Feeder, Islamabad Circle, Club 1- Feeders.
On Saturday From 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Ali pur Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Mehboob Shaheed, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park, Car Chowk, Fuji Foundation, Morgah, PAF, Humayun, New Kalyam, Old Kalyam, Jatha Hathial, Bisali, Industrial, Bhal, Ghometi, Jarrar Camp, Khasala, Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Azharabad, Mohammadi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Rata, Kayani Road Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Chakral, Circle Feeders, G SO Circle, From 08:00 am to 01:00 pm, Parliament House, F-Plant, Freighter House, Embassy, Park Secretariat 2, Parliament Lodges, Awan Sadar, PM House, Islamabad Club 2-, Shakar Padian, PTV, Polyclinic G-6/3, State Bank, Islamabad Club One, Kohsar Market, NPCC, Melody, Sports Club, Convention Centre, CDA Pump Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, 132KV N.D.C Fateh Jang Consumer Grid Station and surrounding areas.
Recent Stories
Child Protection Bureau, Punjab Police Sign MoU
PTI leaders, Fazl to deliberate on constitutional amendment
Arrest warrants issued for Hasina Wajid over deaths during Bangladesh protests
PPP Punjab leaders discontent over PML-N dinner exclusion
Publicis Media onboarded by Nestlé Pakistan as Media Agency Partner
SC dismisses petitions as withdrawn against constitutional amendment
Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab governor
Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group matches proposed at two venues in P ..
SCO: A historic summit brings laurels to Pakistan
Minister announces interest-free loans for livestock farmers
Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers
S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt making incessant efforts to solve problems of labors: Minister18 minutes ago
-
Child Protection Bureau, Punjab Police Sign MoU5 minutes ago
-
New mini zoo in Sargodha to be completed by next month-end28 minutes ago
-
CM's Honahar Scholarship programme registration starts28 minutes ago
-
PTI leaders, Fazl to deliberate on constitutional amendment38 minutes ago
-
First phase of Lahore Youth Festival concludes38 minutes ago
-
Nobody to be allowed to create law, order situation: Azma38 minutes ago
-
Bilawal pays tributes to martyrs of Karsaz tragedy48 minutes ago
-
PPP Punjab leaders discontent over PML-N dinner exclusion50 minutes ago
-
Publicis Media onboarded by Nestlé Pakistan as Media Agency Partner50 minutes ago
-
DC visits Health Authority office58 minutes ago
-
Commendation certificates awarded to police officials58 minutes ago