IESCO Issues 2-day Power Suspension Programme
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 08:00 am to 12:00 pm power Azhar Abad, Muhammadi Chowk, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, PAF Feeders due to AMI meters installation.
Due to Maintenance and Developments works from 08:00 Am to 01:00 PM Islamabad Circle, Ali pur Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Mehboob Shaheed, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park, Car Chowk, Fuji Foundation, Morgah, Humayun, New Kalyam, Old Kalyam, Jatha Hathial, Bisali, Industrial, Bhal, Ghometi, Jarrar Camp, Khasala, Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Kayani Road Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Chakral, Circle Feeders, GSO Circle, from 08:00 am to 01:00 pm, Parliament House, F-Plant, Freighter House, Embassy, Park Secretariat 2, Parliament Lodges, Awan Sadar, PM House, Islamabad Club 2-, Shakar Padian, PTV, Polyclinic G-6/3, State Bank, Islamabad Club One, Kohsar Market, NPCC, Melody, Sports Club, Convention Centre, CDA Pump Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, 132KV Consumer Grid Station.
On Sunday from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Islamabad Circle, Ali Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Mehboob Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Ratta Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Chakral Feeders, GSO Circle, from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Supreme Court, Civic Centre, Royal Enclave, Parliament Lodges, Convention Centre, HBL, MCB, China Embassy, Diplomat-2, 132KV Consumer Grid Station and surrounding areas.
