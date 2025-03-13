Open Menu

IESCO Issues 2-day Power Suspension Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday announced 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and development work.

According to IESCO spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Friday, from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Attock Circle, affecting areas including Azeem Shaheed and Bhatiot main feeders.

On Saturday from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM the outages will take place in the Rawalpindi City Circle and Rawalpindi Cantt Circle. Areas impacted include Benazir Bhutto, Modern Floor Mill, Shams Cly, Quaid Azam Hospital, Raja Abad, Zarkoon Heights, P&T Wani, Westridge, Golra Feeders, RIC, Gracy Line, Gumti, Old Kalyam, Moorat, Khasala, New Kalyam, Basali, Pind Jhatla, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jatha Hathial, Lab-I&II, Industrial, Reliance Waving Mill, Bhall, and Jarrar Camp feeders, along with surrounding regions.

