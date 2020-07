IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued power suspension programme for 2-day (Thursday and Friday) for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Thursday from 05:00am to 08:00am, Sukho, Bangali, Raman,Nashan-e-Haider, C.B.Khan, Doultala, Adhi, Bher Kalyal, Karnb Kaswal feeders, 04:00am to 08:00am, 132KV Bahgwal, Talagang and Danda Shah Bilawal Grid Stations, 06:00am to 08:00am, 20 MW Load management will be carried out on Fateh Jang, Jand, Basal, Lakarmar, Ahmdal, Pindi Gheb and Bathar More Grid Stations,On Friday from 06:00am to 08:00am, Behakri, Line Park, Megain, Bhone, Kalyal, Mangwal,Al-Qaim, Sarkal feeders, 04:15am to 11:00am, Sukho, Bangali, Raman,Nashan-e-Haider, C.

B.Khan, Doultala, Adhi, Bher Kalyal, Karnb Kaswal feeders, 08:00am to 10:00am, Chakral, Muraid, Islamia Chowk, Sar pak, Main Bazar, Ara Bazar, Behar pur feeders, 07:00am to 09:00am, Chabb feeder, 05:00am to 12:00 noon, Kaka Khail Ward No-8, Sandal feeders, 07:00am to 11:00am, Kayani Road feeder and surrounding areas.