IESCO issues 2-day power suspension schedule

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension schedule for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension schedule for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Muslimabad, Gulzar Shaheed, Pirudhai, Bagh Sardaran, Basharat, CS Shah, Jund Awan, Dawlatullah, Adi, Gulshanabad, Major Masood, Bibi Shaheed, Rata, Race Course , Mangtal, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed, Chawah Khalsa Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Maritime, Bather Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, NCI, Ahmedabad, Lillah Town Feeders, From 10:00 AM 4:00 PM, Fawara Chowk, SDW, Attock Rural, SDW Colony, GBHP-2, Shakardara Feeders, From 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, Bhekri, Millat Chowk, Jamalwal, Megan, Line Park, Ara Bazar Feeders, From 08:30 a.

m. to 2:00 p.m., Zaraj, New Rawat, Dhok Awan Feeders, From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Gharyal feeder,On Sunday From 08:00 am to 01:00 pm, Mindi Bhalwal feeder, From 08:00 am to 04:00 pm, Maritime, Bather Feeders, From 08:00 am to 05:00 pm, Kohistan Enclave Feeder, From 09:00 am to 04:00 pm, 132 KV NDC. Consumer Grid Station, From 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Bhikri, Millat Chowk, Jamalwal, Megan, Line Park, Ara Bazaar Feeders, and surroundings.